Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba to look into the outcome of the just concluded senatorial election in Kogi Central.

Akpoti-Uduaghan in the letter dated March 6, 2023, is demanding investigation into allegations of electoral offences including offence of destruction of election materials, obstruction of election, intimidation and harassment of INEC officials and voters on election day.

Akpoti-Uduaghan in the letter written by her lawyer, Samuel Ogala, said there was disruption at Adavi Local Government Area of the State during Saturday’s poll, with video evidence to back the claim.

Read full letter below:

We are Solicitors to Mrs. Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan (hereinafter referred to as “our client”). Our client was the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vying for the position of Senate to represent Kogi Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly general election of 25th February 2023. Between 12 noon and 2 pm, while voting and collation of results was ongoing on the 25th February 2023, several of our client’s polling agents in Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State reported to our client that the Chairman of Adavi Local Government Area, Kogi State, Hon. Joseph Omuya Salami in the company of his police escorts were going around destroying ballot boxes that were already thumb printed by voters in favour of our client at the various polling units. Our client’s agents were able to capture on camera the criminal activities perpetrated by Hon. Salami at the polling unit with Code 034, along Eid Prayer Ground, Nagazi/Farm Centre Ward and Polling Unit 033 Mikab Model School, Nagazi/Farm center ward, Adavi Local Government Area, Kogi State where he was destroying polling materials, ballot papers, intimidating voters and harassing electoral officials with the aid of police officers and thugs. He went to other polling units where he tore ballot papers already thumb-printed in favor of our client to reduce her wild margin against the candidate of the APC. There is no doubt that the unwholesome activities of Hon. Joseph Omuya Salami, the Chairman of Adavi L.G.A. constitute very grave offences under the Electoral Act, 2022. Hence, it is our client’s instruction to request you to use your good office to investigate the said offences which contravene sections 115(1) (f) & (j), 125 and 126(1) (j) of the Electoral Act, 2022 which are punishable under section 125, 126(3) (4) of the Electoral Act 2022. In order to facilitate your investigation, we hereby attach the tape of the tearing of ballot papers by Hon Salami to facilitate your investigation. Kindly accept the assurances of our highest esteem as we await your timely intervention in this regard.

