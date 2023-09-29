A heavy downpour has wreaked havoc in Iyah Gbede, Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State, destroying farmlands and houses, including the community Town Hall.

National President of Iyah Gbede Development Association (IDA), Doctor Emmanuel Jeminiwa made this known in an interview with this reporter.

Doctor Jeminiwa noted that the heavy rain and windstorm started on Tuesday night and washed away farmlands, while houses were not left out in the damage.

He maintained that Iyah Gbede is an agrarian community, saying crops including yams and cassava among others have been washed away.

According to him, the disaster also affected the Community township roads as they are currently impassable.

He also stated that farmers are currently finding it difficult to go to farms as the bridge along their farms has been destroyed, describing the disaster as unfortunate, pointing out that the damage is beyond what the community can handle.

The national president called for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Corporate Organizations and public-spirited individuals to come to their rescue.

