A flash flood that occurred as a result of a downpour on Tuesday, in Sagamu area of Ogun State, has killed a 14-year-old secondary school student.

It was gathered that many people were equally injured, while property worth millions of naira were lost to the disaster.

The ugly incident was confirmed by the State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya, on Wednesday, when he paid an on-the-spot assessment to areas affected by the flood.

Oresanya noted that the state government would embark on the dredging of the canal, and redesign of waterways in the affected areas.

He, therefore, called for assistance from the federal government on the redesign of the drainage master plan of the state.

It was observed that indiscriminate dumping of refuse and building of houses on waterways are responsible for the flooding.

The commissioner commiserate those affected by the flood while giving assurance that government would addressed some of the short, medium, and long-term solutions, including dredging of canals and desilting of blocked drainages.

He also made a call on the Federal Government for assistance to ameliorate the perennial challenges.