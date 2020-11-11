The fourth child of late Balarabe Musa, AbdulKasim Balarabe Musa said his father died of a heart attack.

Speaking exclusively with the Tribune Online, he said “for quite some times my father was having problems with his heart.

“The former Governor of Kaduna, Ramalan Yero and others took him overseas for medical treatment but since then, his health has been deteriorating.

“We are happy he died this morning (Wednesday) in his sleep around past 8 am.

AbdulKasim who contested House of Representatives, Kaduna North in 2019, said they will miss their father.

Meanwhile, the state chairman of People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Alh Abdulrahaman Haruna has said the funeral rites of the former Kaduna will hold at 4 pm at Sultan Bello Mosque, Kaduna.

ALSO READ: Delta security outfit commences operation in December

Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa was a former governor of old Kaduna State and leader of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP).

Born in 1936, Musa, a left-wing politician was elected Governor of old Kaduna State in 1979 comprising of Kaduna and Katsina States.

He held office from October 1979 to June 23, 1981, when he was impeached by the NPN dominated state House of Assembly.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have started sending their condolences to the family and state government.

In his condolence message, Senator Shehu Sani said, ‘Nigeria has lost a patriot, a revolutionary, a nationalist, an honest man and a man of principles and conviction.

“Balarabe Musa lived an accomplished life of Honesty, simplicity and service to humanity.

“He was an exemplar for prudence, dignify and Honour.

“Balarabe Musa was the best Governor that has ever presided over the affairs of Kaduna State. He was one of the few Governors and politicians released after the collapse of the second republic and declared innocent of any wrongdoing.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE