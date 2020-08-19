Kogi assembly passes bill to establish confluence university of science and technology

The Bill for a Law to provide for the establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara, Kogi State and for other matters connected has been passed into law by the Kogi State House of Assembly.

The bill for the establishment of the University was stepped down, on Tuesday, due to the grey areas of funding.

At the resumed plenary, on Wednesday, the bill was passed by the House given approval for another University in the state to be located in Osara.

The House at Plenary passed the Bill for a Law to provide for the Establishment of the Central Reference Hospital, Okene and for other matters connected therewith, 2020.

Similarly, the Bill to Establish Magistrate Court for Kogi State to appoint Magistrates and other purposes in connection with the Administration of Justice, 2020 was also Passed by the House today.

Recalled that the bill for the establishment of the Confluence University of Science and Technology, Osara got the nod of the majority that made a presentation at the last public hearing conducted by the Assembly.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

More Shocks As Unemployment Data Exposes Misery Status Of Nigerians

BEFORE now, economic and finance experts found it difficult to assess the healthy nature of the labour market and how to measure the impact of government policies targeted at creating jobs because of lack of real time labour data. But on Friday, August 14, 2020, the concerns were only slightly eased as the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) published second quarter (Q2):2020 labour statistics, the first report since Q3:2018…

MONDAY LINES: Obasanjo’s (D)Art Of Condolence

Ben Guriano of The Washington Post described them in 2018 as ‘taboo enforcers.’ These are trolls seeking to upend truth and subvert facts about the life and times of the dead. ‘Do not speak ill of the dead’ came originally from a Spartan philosopher, then it was latinated by the Romans to read De mortuis nihil nisi bonum – and got spread around the world like Chinese viruses. The black man, as in all cases, contracted the no-no and turned it into a religion, got drunk with it and won’t mind killing for it…