Kogi State House of Assembly, on Monday, inaugurated the House Committee on Special Duties, Legislative Compliance, Government House Administration and Governor Office.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Chairman of the committee and member representing Okene Town, Hon. Suleiman Abdulrazak noted that the house will be having a lot of positive engagement with the Executive arm of Government adding that, they will continue to synergize with relevant stakeholders to formulate laws and policies for the interest of the State.

While giving a background about the function of the Committee, the Chairman said, “The House of Assembly is not only appropriate for State Governments but is to also oversight State programs and projects to ensure effective utilization of resources in pursuant to the appropriation law.

“The committee shall other functions take part in the detailed review of our yearly appropriation bill, by making recommendations relating to Governor Office, Government House Administration, the Deputy Governor Office, the SSG Office among others to the appropriation committee during budget consideration.

“Oversee the MDAs program and projects to make sure they are guided by best practices and in line with specifics of the appropriation law. And for the purpose of effective law-making, carryout detailed scrutiny and recommend appropriate amendments where necessary to all bills that may be committed to the Committee by the Rt. Hon. Speaker.

“This mandate cannot be effectively exercised without the maximum cooperation and support of all that are gathered here as stakeholders. Kogi State under the leadership of His Excellency Alh. Yahaya Bello is experiencing great transformation which must be complemented with our unwavering support. Therefore, I encourage all to be dedicated to duties and keep to best practices and the Civil Service Rule.

“The Committee is not witch-hunting anyone in the cause of our oversight. We shall not fail to use every possible instrument of the law to ensure proper things are done in various offices within the purview of the Committee jurisdiction. We are going to lobby to ensure that the new direction policy is effectively achieved”.

According to him, the existence and the purpose of this inauguration is nothing more than establishing a working relationship that will guarantee sustainable development in Kogi.

The lawmaker added that, the committee’s doors shall be widely open in addressing any challenges through the instruments of Legislative powers and privileges within their reach.

He, however, admonished Kogites to always support the Government of Alhaji Yahaya Bello in terms of policies and unity.

On the forthcoming election, the Lawmaker wants electorate to think about a better Kogi State and work with the Government to achieve their campaign promises.

“In recent times, we have heard about the disappearance of Male organs across the State. My colleague in our last plenary presented it before the house in order to see how we can engage the public and work with security agencies to put an end to crimes and criminalities as we approach the November Governorship election in Kogi.

“In the forthcoming election, we are going to collaborate with security agencies, Civil Societies, including the media to see how we can have a transparent, free, fair and acceptable election in Kogi”.

Hon. Abdulrazak, who seized the opportunity to speak on his recent empowerment to his constituents explained that he remains committed to keeping his campaign promises to his people.

“I have gone round the nooks and crannies of the seven wards, 203 polling unit of Okene Town. During our period of campaign, we promised our people that whatever we have here, we will bring it back to the people. I am very positive that, whenever we have this opportunity, we will do more because we are here to serve the people.”

