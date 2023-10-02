Unknown gunmen suspected to be members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) have attacked and set ablaze three commuter buses, one tricycle and four motorcycles in Ebonyi.

The incident happened at the popular Ezza Ngbo junction in Ohaukwu local Government Area few kilometers from Abakaliki town.

According to some eyewitnesses who spoke to Tribune Online, the armed came with a Sienna car and shot sporadically in the air to enforce sit-at-home in the area before setting those buses, tricycles, and motorcycles on fire.

While thanking God that no lives were lost, meanwhile, called on Ebonyi State Government and the security agencies to help protect the lives and properties of the citizens.

When Tribune Online contacted the Police Public Relations Officer in the State, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya confirmed the incident. She further assured that the operatives of the command had been dispatched to fish out the perpetrators.

She said “Today 02/10/2023, Armed men suspected to be IPOB/ESN members in a Sienna car attacked commuter buses, tricycles and motorcycles at Ezzangbo junction.

“They burnt down 3 commuter buses, 4 motorcycles and 1 tricycle. No life was lost.

“Operatives of the Command have been dispatched to the scene and its environs to fish out the perpetrators. And we believe that before the end of the day, the perpetrators will be apprehended” ” she said.

