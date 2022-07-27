Kogi Assembly confirms Kingsley Fanwo as commissioner

Kogi State House of Assembly on Wednesday rescreened, cleared and confirmed Mr Kingsley Fanwo as a commissioner-nominees presented to the House by Governor Yahaya Bello.

His rescreening was a sequel to last week’s deferment by the Speaker of the House, Prince Matthew Kolawole.

He was initially screened as commissioner nominee on January 30, 2020, before he resigned in April to contest for the House of Representatives, Yagba Federal constituency, losing with a margin of two votes to Folusho Olafemi.

The governor subsequently after the primary forwarded his name along with two others to the House as commissioner nominee.

The Speaker, Matthew Kolawole who corrected the notion that Fanwo’s nomination was rejected by the House last week, said he was only referred to today’s legislative sitting.

He equally asked the members to allow the nominee to take a bow and go; haven justified his position as a commissioner for Information before his resignation.

He was seconded by the House members.

A team of Executive arms comprising of the SSG, Mrs Folashade Arike; Commissioners for Finance and Education, Mr Asiru Idris and Wemi Jones; Kofi ALGON chairman, Isa Taofiq and other appointees were at hands to give him solidarity.

Meanwhile, the commissioner nominee, Kingsley Fanwo after the screening said: his renomination by the governor as Commissioner reaffirmed his confidence, and said the development will enable him to strengthen the agencies to perform their activities.

He also promised that the digital Radio transmitter purchased by the state will soon be installed at the State Broadcasting station.

