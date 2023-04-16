The All Progressives Congress, (APC), has won the supplementary election held Saturday for Dekina Bassa Federal Constituency, of Kogi State.

The candidate of the APC, Hon. Paul Haruna polled 25,610 votes to defeat his closest rival, Okai Austin of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who polled 11,621.

The results of the election were announced by Silas Rimdan, the Returning Officer for the election.

Rimdan said “Hon. Chief Paul Haruna having satisfied the requirements of the law and having the highest votes cast is declared the winner and returned elected”

