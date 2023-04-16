The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship agent in Adamawa state, Idi Hong has called for the immediate arrest of the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Ari Hudu, over the announcement of results when the collation of results is still ongoing.

The party’s agent made the call after Hudu declared Senator Aisha Dahiru, (Binani) the winner of the 2023 gubernatorial poll contrary to the provisions of the 2023 electoral laws as amended.

“The REC must be arrested over this needless controversy. He lacks the power to do what he did,” he stressed.

According to the agent, results were still expected in 10 of the 20 local government areas where the election was held when the REC made the announcement.

Recall, Professor Mohammed Mele, the Returning Officer for the governorship election had earlier adjourned the collation till 11 am Sunday morning.

However, in a bizarre manner, the REC announced the APC candidate, Binani as the winner of the governorship election without figures.

An action that threw party agents,party stakeholders, security agencies as well as the media into shock. Even as the returning officer was nowhere in sight when the REC made the announcement which triggered the confusion.

Findings gathered that results are still being expected in the following areas Madagali, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South and Gombi. Others are Toungo, Numan, Mayo Belwa

Guyuk and Girei.