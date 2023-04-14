Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has commended members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State for their large turnout and orderly conduct in the ongoing party gubernatorial Primary elections across the 239 wards of the State.

Bello gave the commendation at his Agasa Ward in the Okene Local Government Area of the State where he spoke to journalists during the exercise.

He also commended the voters for their peaceful conduct, attributing the large turnout of voters to the peaceful environment created by his administration while urging them to vote for a candidate that believes in the New Direction administration for continuity and sustainable development for the overall good of the State.

While commending security agents for maintaining law and order, the governor, however, charged them to be civil in their approach.

“You can see the massive turnout of party members in this ward. These are financial members with an up-to-date financial commitment to our party in line with Article 9.3 (i) and (ii) of the APC Constitution.

“From the reports I received so far, the turnout is good all over the 239 wards in the 21 local government areas of the State.

With the results coming in so far, Hon Usman Ahmed Ododo, the immediate past Auditor-General for Local Government is cruising ahead.

