Kinsmen back CJN on Judicial reforms, plead with Nigerians to give him a chance

The Omo Oke – Ogun Parapo, Kaduna Branch has said they are backing the recent reforms embarked on by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Tajudeen Olukayode Ariwoola calling on Nigerians to give him a chance.

In a statement issued by Sola Okegbola, and Alh. Abdul-Azeez Adebayo President and Patron of the union respectively in Kaduna on Wednesday noted with dismay the recent campaign of calumny and vituperations orchestrated to twist an extempore comment of the Chief Justice of Nigeria Ariwoola GCON and subsequently called for his head.

“It is on record that the current Chief Justice of Nigeria has started to painstakingly rebuild the Image of the Supreme Court after decades of Assault.

The statement noted that the CJN is an accomplished jurist with integrity, a fine gentleman and above all an Omoluabi from Oke Ogun of Nigeria.

“Honourable Justice Ariwoola has worked hard for decades to establish a fine pedigree for himself and

always stood for equity, justice and the rule of law in all conditions and circumstances while remaining totally immune to partisan politics in whatever guise.

“Of recent, he had admonished the political class as a whole to leave the Judiciary alone to function

without distractions and to allow it to carry out its duties unhindered.

Arguably, Justice Ariwoola must have had some form of premonition about desperate politicians and

their likes that will stop at nothing to smear upright judicial officers as a strategy to cow and subdue

them.

“We, therefore, call on all and sundry to ignore the shenanigans of these and other prophets of doom who

cónstitute a clog in the wheel of progress of the Nation particularly at a time when the country is getting ready for general elections which we all expect to be free, fair and transparent under an unbiased umpire

For all intent and purposes, it needs to restate the fact that Justice Tajudeen Olukayode Ariwoola with a

great track record to his name is certainly not the type of person to allow his pedigree to be dented on

the altar of personal gratification or pecuniary, political or primordial considerations.

“As the first Oke Ogun and Oyo State indigene to have attained the exalted office of CJN and the first Yoruba man to occupy the office in the last 37 years, Justice Ariwoola knows where he comes from.

” As well, we call on Nigerians of all persuasions to solidly rally around this fine gentleman and continue to give full confidence in his integrity and professionalism on account of which President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR did not hesitate to approve his confirmation as the substantive Chief Justice of Nigeria.

In the same vein, we appeal to a section of the political class to stop disparaging the CJN and face its core business in the circumstances even as the electioneering campaign is in full swing.

