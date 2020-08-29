Killing of herders: El-Rufai lauds Fulani, Ham leaders for keeping peace

The Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai has commended Fulani and Ham leaders for de-escalating tension and keeping the peace over the killing of a herder in Jaba local government area of the state.

The Governor disclosed this through the Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan during a peace advocacy engagement at Ungwan Tunga in Nok District on Saturday.

The herder, one Usman Shehu Abdullahi was killed by unknown assailants at the outskirt of Sabzuro-Tunga Nok Road on 23 August 2020.

At the meeting with the parents of the deceased held at their settlement, the Commissioner in the company of Chairman of Jaba local government, Hon. Benjamin Jock, District Head of Nok, Elder Beno Adamu, Fulani leader of the area, Ardo Saidu and security agencies, the Commissioner said:

“We are here on behalf of the Governor to commiserate with you over the unfortunate incident and to commend you for recourse to the law.

“The security agencies are still carrying out investigation and we are grateful for your cooperation and understanding. Your cooperation helped immensely in de-escalating tension.”

While concluding his remarks, the Commissioner appealed to all and sundry to double up sharing of vital information to government and security agencies so as to enhance timely intervention to emerging security challenges.

In his response, the deceased’s father, Abdullahi Wakili assured government and security agencies of absolute recourse to the law hence their cooperation to security personnel investigating the case.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of local government, Hon. Jock said, the council has been working with security agencies in getting to the root of the killing.

He added that he summoned an emergency meeting with critical stakeholders towards strengthening intelligence gathering and sharing of useful information.

