Adelabu, Tegbe, Folarin, Buhari present as Oyo APC meets at Alao Akala’s house

Drive towards forging a united All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State continued on Saturday with various stakeholders of the party converging in Ibadan for an enlarged meeting.

The meeting held at Ibadan residence of the head of the Oyo APC reconciliation committee, Chief Adebayo Alao Akala provided an avenue where several members of the party bore their grievances and gave recommendations for the party to be united.

Among those in attendance at the meeting were governorship aspirants of the party in the last election, Bayo Adelabu, Joseph Tegbe, Olusola Ayandele, Azeez Adeduntan, Niyi Akintola and Owolabi Babalola.

Legislators present included Senators Fatai Buhari and Teslim Folarin; members of the House of Representatives to include Dokun Odebunmi, Musiliu Akinremi, Akeem Adeyemi and Shina Peller while state lawmakers present were Asimiyu Alarape, Simeon Oyeleke, Wumi Oladeji and Isiaka Kazeem.

Also present were Dr Fola Akinosun; former Honourable Saheed Akinade-Fijabi; former Secretary to the state government, Mr Olalekan Alli; Ajia Olubadan of Ibadan land, Gboyega Adegoke and Leader of the sacked Chairmen, Ayodeji Abass-Aleshinloye and Oyo representative at Federal Character Commission, Professor Adeniyi Olowofela.

In their various remarks, members of the party traced the origin of their grievances with the party to unfair congresses and primaries and poor reward system.

While asking the reconciliation committee to look into these grievances, they, however, expressed commitment to downplaying their misgivings and personal ambitions in the interest of forging a united and strong APC in the state.

Various speakers also persuaded one another to collapse the various sub or splinter groups into one Oyo APC, adding that the reconciliation must be all-accommodating not belittling any member of the party.

Among resolutions at the meeting was a call on members to forgive whoever may have offended them in the past and reunite for collective success going forward.

Furthermore, the meeting resolved that all party structures be strengthened, party discipline be maintained, while all efforts should be harnessed to launch the party back to victory in 2023.

In his various remarks, head of the reconciliation committee, Alao Akala urged intending aspirants to presently be concerned with building the party not building themselves.

He further urged party members to shun disunity, set aside their misgivings and be forgiving for the party to make progress.

Alao Akala also charged members to downplay their being members of SENACO, LAMIST or other factions but rather propagate one Oyo APC and commit the party to God’s hands.

While identifying the absence of some members of the party like Mr Fatai Ibikunle; Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Sunday Dare; former Senators Ayo Adeseun and Soji Akanbi; former Minister of Communication, Adebayo Shittu, though represented at the meeting, Alao Akala assured of persuading more members to attend subsequent stakeholders’ meetings.

He pointed out that subsequent meetings will be expanded to accommodate a lot of former political office occupants as well as two representatives each from all local government areas in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

CBN Pegs Exchange Rate At 386/$

Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has pegged naira exchange rate at 386 units to the United States dollar as it plans to resume weekly forex sales to Bureau de Change operators from August 31. In a circular signed by O.S. Nnaji, director of trade and exchange department, the apex bank said its decision to resume FX sales to BDCs is to enhance accessibility to forex “particularly to travellers” since the resumption date for international…Alao Akala’s house Alao Akala’s house

Council Of State Pardons Ex-Gov Ambrose Alli, Three Others

The Council of State has ratified the presidential pardon extended to late former Bendel State Governor, Prof. Ambrose Alli and three others. The meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa, Abuja on Thursday also ratified the pardon granted to Col Moses Effiong, Major E.J Olarenwaju and…Alao Akala’s house Alao Akala’s house

Blasphemy: I Will Not Hesitate To Sign Death Warrant If Yahya Sharif Fails To Appeal, Says Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said he would not hesitate to sign the death warrant passed on Kano-based singer, Yahya Aminu Sharif if he fails to appeal the judgment. This was just as governor Ganduje said the state government has accepted the judgement passed on Sharif and is ready to abide by it. However, the Nigerian constitution gives the right of appeal to Shariff…Alao Akala’s house Alao Akala’s house