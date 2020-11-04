Killers of police officers must be brought to book

We wish to bring to the notice of the Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, the sad incident of October 23, 2020, where two policemen were hacked down by some protesters in Iwo Road, Ibadan, Oyo State under the guise of #EndSARS protest. Some criminals killed two policemen, burnt them, cut them into pieces and ate their roasted flesh.

This heinous crime was not done under the covers or at night. The wicked act was perpetrated in broad daylight, when people, including children, were within the environment.

Sad enough, the gory scene was videoed and posted on different social media platforms. This act can in no way be better described than an act of cannibalism. This happened in a place less than 10 kilometres away from the Oyo State Government House.This heart-wrenching act revisits our early political dark days of Operation Wet e in 1962, where people were callously murdered without any significant consequences. Crimes of this nature, if left uninvestigated, embolden criminal elements in our society. We cannot gloss over this serious matter.

This is definitely beyond politics. We should all be ready to lend helping hands and assist in entrenching the doctrine of sanity in our society. We seek no political gains or pecuniary largesse in the performance of these civic and patriotic duties. Also, we have no personal axe to grind or vendetta against anyone. Our fundamental concern is bringing criminals to justice.

As concerned citizens of this state, we cannot fold our hands and watch these egregious acts go unpunished. Sir, we, hereby, implore you, as the Chief Security Officer of the state, to set up a panel of enquiry that will investigate all criminalities perpetrated and attached to the #EndSARS protest and bring culprits to book.

Adejare Ibrahim, Oyo State

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party. The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest.