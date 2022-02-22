Killer couple: She brought her friend so that we could behead her —Husband 

IFEOLUWA, a lady from Abeokuta in Ogun State, was good at cooking noodles and eggs for its taste and speed in preparation. It was her line of business as a food vendor. But hardly did she know that what she loved to feed people with and make money to survive from would lead to her end.

Kehinde Oladimeji Raji and his wife, Adejumoke, who were arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command on February 12 after they were found with decomposing parts of a human being, have been pointing fingers at each other for IfeOluwa’s decapitation.

While the husband is saying that his wife suggested bringing in her friend so that her head could be severed and given to someone who needed it for ritual, Adejumoke has been saying that it was her partner who gave her the drug to put in her friend’s food to put her to sleep, and was also the one who cut her head off.

The couple, who are not legally married but cohabiting at 72, MKO Abiola Way, Leme, Abeokuta, were arrested after community members reported that they perceived offensive odour from the room they were occupying.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that the police, on getting to the room for a search, made a startling discovery of a plastic bowl containing different human parts.

A week before the discovery, a headless body had been found close to the couple’s residence, raising the suspicion of a link between it and the human parts found in the bucket.

When interrogated, the suspects opened up on how they severed the head of the wife’s friend, who was on a visit to them, and sold it to the buyer for N70,000.

The husband said that a friend of his, Oluomo, resident in Ibadan, Oyo State, was the one who contacted him for a human head while his wife brought her friend for her head to be cut and sold.

They also disclosed that the human parts including hands, breasts and other parts, were kept with them by one Michael whom they claimed was living at Carwash area of the town.

Nigerian Tribune had an interview with the couple. Below are the excerpts:

Kehinde Oladimeji Raji

“I am an Afaa (Quranic scholar) as well as a native doctor. It was my wife who brought her friend, IfeOluwa, to our house. A friend of mine, Oluomo, had called me, telling me that he needed a human head. He lives in Ibadan. He is also a native doctor. We met in a group on social media in 2017. The group is called ‘Omo Agbekoya Jagunjagun.’ The person who added me to the group is one Awoseyin. I discovered that Awoseyin was a farmer, so Oluomo and I left the group.

“I told him I didn’t have any contact to get the head. That was when my wife, who was listening to the conversation, told me that I should not worry as we would get one. She started calling two or three of her friends but they didn’t come. She then called IfeOluwa and she came.

“She came on a Wednesday and left. She returned to our place the following day and they were discussing. My wife later went to buy noodles and egg and cooked the items for the friend, adding a drug (name witheld) to the meal’ After eating, IfeOluwa went to take bath and came inside the room again. My wife boiled another egg for her friend and added the drug. This made her to fall asleep.

“My wife then told me to strangle her. At first, I didn’t want to do it, but I don’t know how the evil spirit got into me. We held her neck tightly. She struggled and tried to scream, but she couldn’t come out loud until she died. It was about 7pm.

“We cut off her head and put her headless body in a big bag from which my wife offloaded her clothes. We wrapped the bloody end with clothes so the blood would not seep through the bag and I carried it and went to dump the body in a river behind our residence at about 10pm.

“We put the head in a plastic bucket and kept it in our room. I called Oluomo on Friday and he came with someone to pick it up and paid me N70,000.

“A day before my wife’s friend came, on Tuesday, a friend called Michael came with a bag. He didn’t tell us what it contained but just said we should help him keep it. But we saw the human parts later. So after we did that of IfeOluwa, we travelled on Sunday to visit a family member. That was how the body parts kept in the bag by Michael started smelling and were discovered by the people.

“They were the ones who suspected us of killing my wife’s friend because of the fact that they saw her with us and also remembered the headless body found close to us.”

Nigerian Tribune learnt that Michael and Oluomo had escaped since they learnt of the suspects’ arrest.

Raji also said that he and his wife started living as a couple six months ago after he lost his first wife to death.

But the wife had another version of their acts, as she put the entire act on her husband.

The lady, who claimed to be an actress working with one or two groups of artistes, said: “It is true that my husband and I killed my friend, IfeOluwa. I knew her through her married lover whose friend I was also dating before coming together with my husband.

“IfeOluwa’s lover had called me when they had a quarrel, asking me to talk to my friend. I called her to come and see me. On her arrival, I cooked noodles which we both ate. She later asked me to boil an egg for her. As I was about doing that, my husband asked me to mix a drug called ‘Super Apeti’ with the egg.

“I broke the egg, poured it in a nylon and added salt and the drug to it. When my friend ate it and wanted to return home, I told her to wait so that I would get her some amount for transportation since she said she was broke.

“By the time I returned, I met our curtains lowered and the room dark. I switched on my phone torch and saw the dismembered body of my friend. I expressed fear, telling my husband that he had landed me in trouble. I wanted to step out of the room but he quickly dragged me back and told me to sit down. He sternly said that if I shouted, he would kill me. He started monitoring my movement and would follow to the toilet or anywhere I was going.

We later travelled to Sango Ota to see his sister. When we returned, the odour from our room was foul. As I was calling my husband’s attention to it, people came in and arrested us.”

Nigerian Tribune however learnt from police investigations, Adejumoke was the one that bought the drug and invited the lady to her house. “After the lady ate the egg laced with drug, she slept off. A knife that had been sharpened by the wife before the day was brought out and used to sever the victim’s neck,” a credible source disclosed.

It was further learnt that Raji was living at Abule Oloni before he moved in with his wife. Investigation revealed that there was an incident that was close to the one at Leme which must have prompted his escape from the area.

It was said that there was an attempted murder of a lady who was almost strangulated before she escaped from her intending killers’ hands with injuries on her neck. Since then, Raji stopped going home and started living with his new woman.

The Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department had been ordered by the state Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, to probe further the activities of the suspects and also effect the arrests of other perpetrators.