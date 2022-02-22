NANS gives FG, ASUU seven days to resolve impasse

THE National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has commenced mobilisation of students for a nationwide protest against the industrial action embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The student body equally gave the Federal Government and ASUU seven days ultimatum to reach compromise or face the consequences of their next line of action.

NANS President, Comrade Sunday Asefon, in a statement in Abuja, on Monday, said the decision to lock down the 36 states of the federation and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was arrived at, at its congress held on Saturday in Sokoto.

“Nigerian students can’t continue to pay for sins we never committed. As we are paying for our education, we strongly believe we deserve the best. At the end of every industrial actions, ASUU members are paid their salaries, likewise government officials in charge of education supervision get their pays. “It’s only Nigeria students that get nothing but a waste of everything, the house rent is non-refundable, the age count is irreversible.

“The extension of stay on campus didn’t only affect our academic journey but destabilise our life plans, as many misses NYSC mobilisation due to age limit, many lost job opportunities arising from age factors while many became exposed to risks and crimes following the avoidable idleness mode the strike imposed on Nigerian students.

“To act against these numerous consequences of strike on Nigerian students’ academic journey, I am pleased to direct immediate commencement of planning and mass mobilisation of Nigerian students and comrades accross the 36 states of the federation and FCT, in line with congress decision.

“The line of action are as follows: blockage of all major federal roads in all the 36 states of the federation, to be led and coordinated by NANS JCC and zonal executive, including national officials of NANS in the state.

“Federal Capital Territory to be blocked by national secretariat in collaboration with FCT axis of NANS. “These became sacrosanct once the ASUU and Federal Government fail to reach compromise and get our campuses reopened on or before February 28,, 2022.

“In a clear term, Monday, February 28, 2022 is hereby declared as National Action Day Against ASUU Incessant Strike,” the statement read. Meanwhile, the Federal Government, on Monday, said it will meet with the leadership of ASUU over the one-month warning strike embarked upon by its members.

Mr Charles Akpan, Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, said this in a statement in Abuja. According to Akpan, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, will be meeting with the executive of the union and other relevant government agencies.

“The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, by 1.00 p.m. at the minister’s conference room,” he said.