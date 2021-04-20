Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, said the only way to deal with bandits and make schools safe is to eliminate all the bandits.

El-Rufai, in the early days of his governorship of Kaduna, was reported to have given monetary compensation to some Fulani in and out of Nigeria for their rustled cattle.

At a panel discussion at the ongoing Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria conference at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja said the Air Force should just shell the forests where bandits are hiding.

“Nobody living in the forest is innocent and we must kill them all.

“The Chief of Air Staff has been doing well and this has led to a reduction in the activities of bandits in recent times,” he declared.

He advocated the purchase of drones in addition to aircraft in the fight against insecurity.

The governor explained that another way to discourage banditry is to stop negotiating with them and paying the ransom.

“People ask if my child was kidnapped and I say that I won’t pay, it is a personal decision, which we do not all support.

“So the only way to stop banditry is to kill them all!”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded… Kill all bandits, El-Rufai charges military

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories… Kill all bandits, El-Rufai charges military