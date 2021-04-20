Kill all bandits, El-Rufai charges military

Latest News
By Sanya Adejokun - Abuja
Kaduna closes school for three weeks, El-Rufai swears in members, Kaduna orders closure, Labour's crisis, In spite of security challenges, Food crisis looms, Kaduna confirms abduction, Kaduna debunks claims, Kill all bandits, not negotiate with bandits, Kaduna govt disburses N81m, Kaduna government, bandits, kidnap, relations, Kaduna relaxes curfew, Zazazau emirate, El-rufai, Kaduna, Kaduna, IGR, El-rufai, Kaduna supports family courts, mosques, churches, worship services, Kaduna, , NBA withdrawal: I am not agitated ― El-rufai , Rapists will be hung to death, Kaduna, El-Rufai, el-Rufai's withdrawal, Kaduna Muslim lawyers, true federalism, community policing in kaduna
Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, said the only way to deal with bandits and make schools safe is to eliminate all the bandits.

El-Rufai, in the early days of his governorship of Kaduna, was reported to have given monetary compensation to some Fulani in and out of Nigeria for their rustled cattle.

At a panel discussion at the ongoing Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria conference at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja said the Air Force should just shell the forests where bandits are hiding.

“Nobody living in the forest is innocent and we must kill them all.

“The Chief of Air Staff has been doing well and this has led to a reduction in the activities of bandits in recent times,” he declared.

He advocated the purchase of drones in addition to aircraft in the fight against insecurity.

The governor explained that another way to discourage banditry is to stop negotiating with them and paying the ransom.

“People ask if my child was kidnapped and I say that I won’t pay, it is a personal decision, which we do not all support.

“So the only way to stop banditry is to kill them all!”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded… Kill all bandits, El-Rufai charges military

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories… Kill all bandits, El-Rufai charges military

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days...CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

Buhari hails Nigeria’s relations with Spain, Qatar

Latest News

Germany to return 7,000 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria in October

Latest News

PDP gov assure Nigerians of better governance, vow to reclaim power in 2023

Latest News

We’ve not seen Nnamdi Kanu in the last 10 days, says lawyer; as court adjourns…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More