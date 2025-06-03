Kids Tech Empowerment Foundation celebrates 2025 Children’s Day in style

In a vibrant celebration of Children’s Day, Kids Tech Empowerment Foundation hosted an impactful event with 100 pupils from St. Paul Anglican Primary School (School 1 & 2), General Gas, Ibadan as a means of celebrating the value and importance of children to the future of the nation while also emphasising the need for them to be exposed to platforms that will ensure they explore their talents and attain full potentials.

Children were given the opportunity to get involved in discussions that affect them and also call awareness to issues peculiar to them while trying to create memorable experiences that aid development.

The event was focused on helping children gain some experience and inspire them to work hard for the future, creating an environment that gives them a sense of importance and self worth, emphasizing the need for every child to have a right, reimagining a better future for all children, and calling for urgent action to address child rights fit for the current realities in the society.

The opening address was delivered by the founder, Mrs. Cecilia Adenusi, who expressed heartfelt appreciation to the Executive Governor of Oyo State, and the Director of Oyo State SUBEB, for granting permission to host the event within the school premises. She also acknowledged the headmistresses of schools 1 and 2 for their unwavering support and collaboration.

There were inspiring sessions and tech talks; the first speaker, Dr. Adekunbi Omotoso, delivered a motivational talk titled “Tech is Fun”, encouraging the young participants to see technology as an exciting and accessible field. Following this, Mr. Elijah Adejimi spoke passionately on “The Desire to Be the Next Innovators”, inspiring the children to dream big. The third session was facilitated by Mr. Lifted Olasehinde, who introduced the pupils to Abacus-based activities, blending traditional math skills with modern thinking.

There was also hands-on STEM and coding activities, and the highlight of the event was the immersive, hands-on STEM and coding sessions. Activities included 3D Printer Castle prototype – Assembly and coupling of the complete castle were done by the pupils.

The children used Lego Mindstorms to build robotic cars, Lego Tiny Bricks to construct houses and humanoid robots, colorful straws to creatively assembled into tables, chairs, cars, houses, and laundry baskets, block building sets were used to design ships, escalators and more.

Artificial mud and battery-powered molding pots were constructed, and pupils moulded traditional items like grinding stones and cooking pots. Additionally, the Tech Art Painting Corner was a hit. Pupils used vibrant crayons to shade over 100 computer-sketch artworks printed specially for them. Each child showcased remarkable creativity in completing their art pieces.

There were coding with Scratch sessions led by Mrs. Funke Oyedun, which introduced the children to Scratch programming. Pupils engaged enthusiastically, building simple mini-games and interactive projects. It was a proud moment to see their first steps into the world of coding.

Judges, including the pupils’ teachers and STEM mentors, evaluated the children’s performances across all sessions and winners were recognised in various categories and received exciting gifts. All pupils were refreshed and energised throughout the event.

The celebration concluded with a vote of thanks to the teachers and headmistresses, whose support was vital to the success of the program. The entire event was beautifully anchored by Mr. Tosin Oyedun. We love to really appreciate all the amazing souls that supported and backed us up, from Mr. Oladele, Mrs Funke Oti, Dr. Mrs. Aduramigba, Ms Oyewale Christiana, Mr. Oluwatobi Amole, Mr. Adetiloye Adekunle, Mrs Fadare Victoria, Mr. Chidiebere Dele Ewuize and special thanks to all our STEM Mentors. We love and appreciate you all. More Blessings

