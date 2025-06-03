Why I conferred national honour on Bill Gates — Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that the Nigerian National Honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) was conferred on American businessman and philanthropist Bill Gates in recognition of his longstanding dedication to improving lives, particularly across Africa and Nigeria.

Tinubu made this known in a statement on Tuesday after meeting with the software company co-founder in Lagos.

According to him, the business tycoon was honoured for his decades of work in global health, education, digital innovation, agricultural development, and the eradication of polio — areas in which he has made significant impact through various interventions.

The president noted that Gates’ contributions, especially through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, have saved millions of lives, uplifted communities, and inspired worldwide action.

He added that he also held discussions with the philanthropist on strengthening partnerships in health systems, technological innovation, and youth development.

Tinubu emphasised that Nigeria remains open to new ideas and collaborative efforts that advance the well-being of humanity.

The statement reads, “Today, I conferred the Nigerian National Honour of Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) on Mr Bill Gates @thisisbillgates in recognition of his decades-long commitment to improving lives through interventions in global health & polio eradication, education, digital innovation, and agricultural development, especially in Nigeria and across Africa.

“Bill Gates’ contributions have saved millions through the Gates Foundation @gatesfoundation and many such initiatives, uplifted communities, and inspired global action.

“We also had meaningful conversations on deepening our collaboration in health systems, innovation, and youth development, reaffirming our shared belief that real progress begins when we invest in people.

“Nigeria remains open to ideas, partnerships, and actions that move humanity forward.”

