How to manage your data amidst high tariffs by telecom firms

In today’s digital age, internet access is no longer a luxury but a necessity. From business operations to social interactions, the internet plays a pivotal role in everyday life. However, for many Nigerians, the rising cost of data for internet and social media activities has become a pressing concern. As the demand for data continues to surge, Nigerians are finding it increasingly challenging to balance their online needs with their budgets.

Nigeria, often referred to as the “Giant of Africa,” boasts one of the largest internet user bases on the continent. According to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), there are over 150 million active internet users in Nigeria, with a significant percentage primarily using mobile data. Despite this massive digital presence, many Nigerians are feeling the pinch of high data consumption costs.

High data consumption is due to the following factors:

With the popularity of streaming platforms like YouTube, Netflix, and TikTok, data consumption has skyrocketed. Many Nigerians spend hours consuming video content, which is notorious for eating up large chunks of data. Additionally, the rise of remote work, online learning, and virtual meetings contributes to increased data usage.

In addition, social media platforms including WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter are widely used for both personal and professional communication. These platforms often feature videos, high-quality images, and live streaming, all of which consume significant amounts of data.

Also, many smartphone applications run background processes that consume data without the user’s awareness. Automatic updates, cloud backups, and app notifications contribute to data depletion, leaving users wondering where their data went.

Why did telecommunications companies introduce this policy? Telecommunications in Nigeria is a highly competitive market. Despite this, the introduction of data policies that seem to favour higher consumption rates has left many wondering why data costs have risen. There are several reasons behind this shift:

Increased operational costs: Telecommunication companies face high operational costs, including infrastructure maintenance, technology upgrades, and licensing fees. These costs are often passed down to consumers in the form of data pricing strategies.

Demand and supply dynamics: As demand for data grows, telecom companies capitalise on this need by introducing data plans that encourage higher usage. Many plans are designed to offer more data at higher prices, nudging users to consume more.

Regulatory and policy influences: Regulatory changes by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) can also impact data pricing. Policies aimed at improving service quality or expanding rural internet access may result in additional costs for telecom providers.

How then can Nigerians manage their data usage? To navigate the challenge of high data costs, Nigerians can adopt several strategies:

First, monitor data usage: regularly check which apps consume the most data.

Secondly, set data limits: use phone settings to restrict background data usage.

Thirdly, download content offline: take advantage of offline modes on streaming apps.

Lastly, use Wi-Fi where possible: reduce reliance on mobile data by connecting to Wi-Fi networks.

Olagundoye writes via joshuaolagundoye69@gmail.com

READ ALSO: Tackling the increase in telecoms tariffs