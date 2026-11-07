Kidney diseases prevalence

Kindly let me know those who are likely to have Kidney diseases.

Ibekwe (by SMS)

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The following people who are considered to be high risk may benefit from regular kidney function screening: People who are over 60 years old, People who were born at a low birth weight, People who have cardiovascular disease or have family members with it, People who have or have a family history of high blood pressure, People who have obesity and those who believe they may have kidney damage