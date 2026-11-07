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Kidney diseases prevalence

Dr. Wale Okediran
Kidney diseases Kidney transplants My kidney and kidney disease

Kindly let me know those who are likely to have Kidney diseases.

Ibekwe (by SMS)

READ ALSO: Are kidney diseases curable

The following people who are considered to be high risk may benefit from regular kidney function screening: People who are over 60 years old, People who were born at a low birth weight, People who have cardiovascular disease or have family members with it, People who have or have a family history of high blood pressure, People who have obesity and those who believe they may have kidney damage

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