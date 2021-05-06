Kidnapping: Secondary school managements condemn ransom payment

Managements of secondary schools in the country have urged the federal government not to encourage payment of ransom to kidnappers to secure the release of abductees.

Speaking at a media briefing to mark 70th anniversary of Titcombe College, Egbe, Kogi State in Ilorin on Thursday, chairman, Central Planning Committee of the school, Chief Olatunji Arosanyin, said that payment of ransom could increase cases of student abduction in the country.

Chief Arosanyin, who said that well-to-do family could pay the ransom, asked rhetorically, “where would less privileged family get money to secure their children’s release?”

He described the payment of ransom as worshipping kidnappers and condemned the payment, saying that the more money is given to kidnappers, the more they kidnap.

He called on the government to provide an opportunity that will occupy youths, just as he canvassed free education and the use of technology in schools.

Arosanyin also said that old students of the school are set to lay the foundation of an ultramodern ICT Centre-Computer Based Test (CBT) Centre; launch of Titcombe College Endowment Fund, awards of honour and book launch, motorcade, courtesy visits, roadshows, novelty match, and Alumni variety night as part of the 70th anniversary programme.

“The college was established in January 1951 by the Sudan Interior Mission (SIM). The College is named after Reverend Tommy Titcombe, who was a dogged and hard-working missionary that did a lot in Egbe and its environs. Recall that this area was once part of Kwara state before it was carved out to become part of Kogi state,” he said.

