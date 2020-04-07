Kidnappers reduce ransom from N150 million to N20 million for Nasarawa governor’s aide’s release

Gunmen who kidnapped the Special Adviser to the Governor of Nasarawa State on Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Community Development, Mr. John W. Mamman, have reduced the ransom they are demanding from N150 million to N20 million to free him.

Armed assailants gained entry to the home of the adviser in Dari, Kokona Local Government Area of the state last Saturday and seized the victim.

However, luck ran out on one of the suspected kidnappers as he was nabbed by some members of the community and handed over to the police.

A source closed to the family said the gunmen had made a demand for money and that the family is negotiating with them.

“The kidnappers earlier demanded the sum of N150 million, but later reduced it to N20 million yesterday evening,” the source said.

The source said when the kidnappers called the family, they overheard Mr Mamman crying of pains at the background.

Ramhan Nansel, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), also confirmed the development to journalist in Lafia.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

I Consumed Carrots, Vitamin C, Blackseed Oil With Honey To Fight Coronavirus, Says Makinde •I’ll ensure no Oyo citizen dies from COVID-19

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, has disclosed what he did in isolation in order to become negative of the coronavirus… Read full story

COVID-19: Lagos Govt Rejects Chinese Doctors

Lagos State government on Monday said it is not expecting any Chinese doctors for support to tackle its Coronavirus(COVID-19) pandemic… Read full story

Nine Months After, Suspected Killers Of Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter, Land In Police Net

After nine months after she was murdered , the Special Anti Robbery Squad of the Ondo State Police Command has arrested four suspects in… Read full story

COVID-19: Fake Chloroquine 250mg Tablets Now In Circulation, NAFDAC Warns

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on Monday alerted Nigerians on the circulation of fake chloroquine… Read full story