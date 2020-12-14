Kidnappers abduct foreign national, kill soldier, one other in Ibadan

HOODLUMS suspected to be kidnappers, at about 5:23 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, invaded Mekun in Oke Alaro area of Ibadan, Oyo State, where they abducted a foreign national, Hassan Mills, of Panorama Farms in front of the farm.

Reacting to the development, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, said following the abduction, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Oke Alaro immediately moved to the scene in other to rescue the victim.

Fadeyi said the company also informed personnel of Operation Burst, who moved to the forest in search of the abductors.

The police spokesperson said during contact with the suspected abductors, an army lieutenant sustained gunshot injury on his right lap and was immediately taken to the hospital.

It was during the exchange of gunfire that the personal assistant to the abducted foreign national escaped.

Fadeyi said the following day, Sunday, December 13, during a search in the forest, the bodies of a soldier and a civilian were discovered, while an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) was found with gunshot injury.

Fadeyi said efforts were already being intensified to arrest the hoodlums and also rescue the abductor.

He charged residents of the state to provide credible information to the police and other security agencies so that the abducted foreign national could be rescued.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Owu People Do Not Steal ― Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday affirmed that Owu people are industrious and enterprising and nobody from the kingdom could be accused of stealing…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…

Why People Fail To Prepare And Fail In Life

The life of Meriwether Lewis shows a truth about preparation: spectacular achievement comes from unspectacular preparation…