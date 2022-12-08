Kidnapped Ondo traditional ruler regains freedom

After almost a week in the captives of his abductors, the traditional ruler of Oso Ajowa Akoko, in Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Clement Jimoh, who was abducted in his home last week has regained his freedom.

The monarch who was kidnapped in his palace in the late hour of last week Thursday was forcefully dragged away by the armed hoodlums who invaded his palace but was released after seven days in their captives.

A palace source who confirmed the release of the monarch said he was released on Wednesday and said the traditional ruler had been taken to the hospital where he has been receiving treatment.

But a family source, however, confirmed that a sum of N10 million was paid to the kidnappers before the traditional ruler was let off the hook.

He said the people of the community secured the release of the Oba Olukotun after receiving the staggering sum and dropped their victim between Kabba and Lokoja, the capital of Kogi State around 10 pm on Wednesday.

He added that the monarch is presently receiving medicare at a public hospital in Lokoja, which was necessitated by his weariness, having been held captive for seven days.

His words: “Kabiyesi had been released. He was released around 10 pm yesterday. That was the exact time the family was contacted all the way from Kogi State, where he was dropped between Kabba and Lokoja.

“The abductors collected a sum of N10m ransom being money raised by colleague monarchs, Chiefs of our town and our successful children who are based abroad.

“Our Kabiyesi is in the hospital in Lokoja, where he is being treated, because he has become weak and needed medical treatment to regain strength.

“He will soon reunite with the family here in Oso-Ajowa by the grace of God”, the source added.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Command, Mrs Funmilayo Omisanya confirmed the release of the monarch.

She however said she was unaware if a ransom was paid to secure the release of Oba Olukotun.

