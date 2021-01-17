Kidnapped Ekiti petroleum dealer regains freedom

A popular petroleum dealer in Ekiti State, Mr Suleiman Akinbami, who was abducted last week Sunday has regained his freedom.

Akinbami was kidnapped in a dramatic form on Sunday last week around 8:30 pm by four gunmen in one of his filling stations located along Ado-Ijan road.

The kidnappers during the week had contacted the family demanding a sum of N60 million as a ransom for the release of the man.

A family source who confirmed the development to Tribune Online, on Sunday, said Akinbami was released in a remote village in Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The source who could not confirm the exact ransom paid added that the family parted with some millions of naira to secure his freedom.

He said: “He was released this afternoon (Sunday) at about 3 pm in Kogi State and the most interesting thing was that he drove himself home.

“Don’t forget he was whisked away that day with his vehicle and the kidnappers gave him his vehicle when coming today and he drove it to Ado-Ekiti. No doubt, this is a very interesting and calculated operation. But we thank God the man has been released, he is a philanthropist and people love him.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the release said he was not aware of any payment of ransom.

“He was released around 3 pm somewhere in Kogi State and of course, our men since his abduction had not rested. We have been on the trail of the kidnappers, serious manhunt had been launched on them, we believe that the pressure was much, so that led to his release.

“No arrest has been made all along, efforts are still ongoing. I am not aware of any ransom, as a matter of fact, we don’t negotiate with criminals. I am not aware of any ransom,” Abutu said.

The PPRO advised residents to supply the police with accurate and timely information that would help in arresting the perpetrators and other criminals in the state, saying, ” the plain fact is that the police work better with useful and timely information.”

He added: “We are telling our people that they should give us useful and timely information that could lead to the arrest of those suspects and other criminal elements in the society. They should be security conscious and ensure that they watch people around them.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Kidnapped Ekiti petroleum dealer regains freedom

Nigeria Records 9,833 COVID-19 Cases In Seven Days – Highest Weekly Record

Last week, Nigeria surpassed its existing highest weekly record of COVID-19 infections by recording over 9,800 cases in seven days.

Tribune Online analysis shows that between January 3 and 9, Nigeria recorded 9,833 cases, a sharp increase from the 5,681 cases recorded in the previous week – December 27, 2020, and January 2, 2021…

Kidnapped Ekiti petroleum dealer regains freedom