The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo, on Thursday, met with the joint Aviation Union leaders to foster industry harmony in the aviation sector.

Speaking at the meeting in Abuja, the Minister appreciated the union’s support and solidarity with the Management so far, suggested quarterly meetings for synergy between the Union and Management. He appealed to them to sustain the support and pledged to work with them to achieve economic and human capital development.

According to a statement by Odutayo Oluseyi, Keyamo promised to attend to the demands of the union expeditiously, asking the leaders to make a detailed presentation of their demands and other observations in writing.

On his part, the National President, Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria, Comrade Ahmadu Ilitrus expressed delight at the appointment of the Minister, particularly to the Aviation Ministry. He said he was optimistic that the transparency and human rights attribute of the Minister would be brought to bear in his present assignment as Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

He enumerated the demands of the Union to include: Pending relocation allowance for staff of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and Nigeria Safety and Investigation Bureau (NSIB); Capacity Building proposals from Leadership of Aviation Unions; Issues of inability of some Agency to conduct the year 2023 promotional exercise; Issues arising from tenure policy and retirement age of non-academic staff in the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT); Statutory 40% remittance to Federation Account from Aviation Agencies amongst others.

