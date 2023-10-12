Another set of workers in Kogi State, under the umbrella of ASSUS, NUP, NUJ, NASU, and SSANU, have resolved to work for the victory of Alhaji Usman Ahmed Ododo and Comr. Joel Salifu to emerge as Governor and Deputy Governor, respectively, in the November 11 Governorship election.

The workers who made the resolve on Thursday at a meeting organized by Ododo Joel Labour Support Group, said having listened to wise counsel for the need to vote for people who have served as labour leaders, will help make the welfare of workers paramount, promised to deliver for the APC.

The industrial Unions agreed to follow Ododo and Joel, insisting they know labour and workers, and promised to support the APC Governorship Candidates.

Atabor James, Akeji Yusuf Akpeji, Kolawole James, Atuluku Samuel, Onuh Abdullahi, and Engr. Clement Ohida said it would be foolhardy to change people labour have worked with to Angels they don’t know.

” Let us follow people who know the way and can lead the way. Ododo and Joel know the way they will not abandon us”.

Speaking earlier, Comr. Ranti Ojo, Secretary, of Ododo Joel Labour Support Group, said the support group can vouch for Ododo and Joel that they will better many workers if elected, insisting they are labour personified.

” Ododo and Joel have an understanding about labour and workers welfare. Let us, for once as Labour, vote for our own by giving them a trial.

“Let us forget the pain of the past. As people from the labour movement and leaders, they will listen to the cry of workers”.

“Ododo and Joel that we know, have listening ears. They are people we have worked with. Let us be part of their success story “.

Labour remains a critical stakeholder in government. The emergence of APC candidates is not accidental. Let us not throw away the baby and the bathing water”, Comr. Ranti said.

The six Union resolved to present a charter of demand, which includes payment of full pension in full, vote amount for gratuity of LG Pensioners.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE