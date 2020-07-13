Kenya’s COVID-19 cases pass 10,000 mark

Kenya’s number of COVID-19 cases passed 10,000 mark on Sunday as the Ministry of Health intensifies measures to contain the spread of the respiratory disease.

Mutahi Kagwe, Cabinet Secretary in the ministry, said some 379 people tested positive for the COVID-19 from 7,050 samples which were tested in the past 24 hours.

This brings the national tally of positive cases to 10,105.

In a statement issued in Nairobi, Kagwe said 376 Kenyans and three foreign nationals, aged between two and 97 years old, were among those who tested positive for the disease.

He said one person succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 185.

Kagwe noted that 49 patients were discharged from various health facilities in the country, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,881.

The official noted that, so far, Kenya has tested 215,037 samples from various laboratories across the country.

(Xinhua/NAN)

