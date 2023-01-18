Kenyan men have an average of 7 sexual partners — New survey

“Of those with more than one partner in the last 12 months, 24% of women and 45% of men reported using a condom during…

Kenyan men have an average of seven sexual partners in their the last 12 months, while women have had two, according to a new survey released by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

In a report titled “Demographic and Health Survey”, the KNBS revealed the average number of sexual partners among Kenyan women is 2.3 and 7.4 among men.

The report also gathered 35 percent of men reported having sex in last 12 months with a person who neither was their wife nor lived with them, and 68% of these men reported using a condom during their last sexual intercourse with such a partner.

“A higher proportion of men (15%) than women (4%) reported having two or more sexual partners in the 12 months prior to the survey.

“Of those with more than one partner in the last 12 months, 24% of women and 45% of men reported using a condom during their last sexual intercourse.

“In the 12 months before the survey, 19% of women had sex with a person who neither was their husband nor lived with them, and just 37% of these women reported using a condom during their last sexual intercourse with such a partner,” the report revealed.