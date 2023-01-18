Deaths: FG to construct pedestrian bridge at Okada junction as panacea for deaths — Idahosa

The member of the House of Representatives representing Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State, Mr Dennis Idahosa, has assured d that the incessant deaths recorded at the Okada Junction along the Benin-Ore-Lagos highway would soon be a thing of the past as the Federal Government would soon construct a pedestrian bridge at the junction.

Mr Friday Aghedo, Media Adviser to the federal lawmaker, disclosed in a statement made available to newsmen in Benin on Wednesday.

Idahosa said that concerned and alarmed by the number of deaths recorded on that session of the highway, he moved a motion at the floor of the House of Representatives to the effect that a pedestrian be constructed at that section of the highway as a panacea for the daily deaths recorded through accidents.

He said that the construction of a pedestrian bridge at Okada Junction was long overdue considering the daily volume of traffic on the highway.

Idahosa noted that aside from helping to reduce to the barest minimum number of deaths at that portion of the highway, the construction of a pedestrian bridge there would also help reduce the number of man-hours lost to traffic.

The lawmaker stressed that aside from his primary responsibility of making favourable laws that would be impactful to his constituents, he also has the responsibility of protecting their lives and those of other Nigerians using the highway.





“It was in that light that I moved a motion to the effect that a stop should be put on the rate of deaths recorded in that highway by Okada junction. The highway is one of the busiest highways in Nigeria and is a connecting route to the South-West to the South East, North and South-South zones.

“That junction also serves as a link to communities and towns in Okada and lguobazuwa areas of Edo state,” he stated.