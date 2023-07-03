Born on January 2nd in Ughelli, Delta State, Nigeria, Kennedy Oke Okotie is a gifted Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer who has been making significant strides in the music industry.

He secured the Fast Rising Artist award from a South-South award hosting committee, a remarkable accomplishment that underscores his rising prominence. Additionally, Kentro Stylz has earned several nominations for prestigious accolades, solidifying his position as a promising artist to watch.

As Kentro Stylz gears up for the release of his highly anticipated song “WTF,” part of his forthcoming EP “Kentroversy,” fans eagerly await the next phase of his musical journey. With his distinctive style and captivating melodies, it is safe to assume that his EP will be met with enthusiasm and critical acclaim.

From his brothers Troy G and Colreaper to his personal blogger Ughelli Vibes and photographer Rockii Asuquo, Kentro Stylz has diligently nurtured his team, recognizing their essential role in his journey. However, being both a producer and an artist presents its unique challenges. Kentro Stylz faces the demanding task of effectively balancing his roles, requiring meticulous time management and unwavering focus. Nonetheless, he remains resolute with the support of his team in overcoming these obstacles, determined to deliver exceptional music to his devoted fanbase.

Beyond his music career, Kentro Stylz nurtures a variety of hobbies that fuel his creativity and inspire his artistry. He finds joy in creating music, exploring diverse genres, immersing himself in literature, and embarking on transformative journeys. These interests not only provide him with a breadth of experiences but also contribute to his evolution as an artist.

Presently, Kentro Stylz operates as an independent artist under his self-established label, Bakedsound Inc. This autonomy grants him complete creative control over his music and allows him the freedom to pursue his artistic vision. It serves as a testament to his entrepreneurial spirit and unwavering determination to forge his path in the industry.

