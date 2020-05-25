Kehinde Ayoola: Too soon

A major character in the celebrated work of Williams Shakespeare, Tragedy of Julius Caesar, asserted that “when beggars die, there are no comets seen; but the heavens themselves blaze forth the death of princes.”

The foregoing summarises the unfortunate demise of the Oyo State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Rt. Hon. Kehinde Olatunji Akanbi Ayoola.

Ayoola meant many things to many people and is seen in different lights by them all. For me, he was my mentor, teacher, friend, brother, confidant, my ally and buddy under whose tutelage I cut my political teeth.

Politically, the late Ayoola gave me exposure. I recall how he took my brother and I to a meeting in the popular Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja well over a decade ago. At that meeting, we interacted freely with Ambassador Matthew Mbu, the late Dr. Dejo Raimi of Oyo State, Dr. Benson Enikuomehin, Alex Kalejaiye and a host of others. Through him, I met a good number of politicians like Professor Soji Adejumo, Dr. Morohunkola Thomas, Mikhail Alarape, Olusola Oke, Oloye Lekan Balogun, Alhaji Tunde Ologburo and a host of others.

May I also add that Ayoola played a notable role in my academic life. God used him to enable me access university education after many unsuccessful attempts. He visited me in class about five times just to encourage me.

Two months ago, he informed me of his desire to apply for a PhD programme in Environmental Conflict Management at the University of Ibadan.

Lest I forget, he was the chairman on my eldest brother’s wedding reception almost a decade ago. We started the event and ended it together. He was there for us in our high and low moments.

Ayoola was, at various times, speaker/member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, member of the Oyo State Judicial Service Commission, member of the governing board of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba, financial secretary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), amongst many other positions. He was a preacher of the gospel at the New Covenant Church and a mentor to many. Indeed, he will be missed.

Adetayo Adekunle, adekunleadetayo@gmail.com

