Keeping the joints healthy as you age

As women advance in age, all parts of the body also age and this causes diverse discomforts and health challenges. And while there is little that can be done to stop aging symptoms, especially in key areas like the muscles, bones and joints, there are steps that can help to reduce discomfort, especially in the joints.

To avoid stiff muscles, the golden rule of joint health is the more you move, the less stiffness you will have; take breaks from your desk or your chair and get active.

Your size affects some of the strain on your hips, knees, and back. Even a little weight loss can help. Every pound you lose takes four pounds of pressure off the knees. So, shed some weight.

Flexibility helps you move better. Try to stretch daily or at least three times a week. But don’t do it when your muscles are cold. Do light warm-up first, like walking for 10 minutes, to loosen up the joints, ligaments, and tendons around them.

While exercise is important, there is a need to find out which exercise is good for you. The best choices are activities that don’t pound your joints, like walking, bicycling, swimming and strength training.

Are your joints too stiff? You’ll want to get back as much range of motion as you can. That’s the normal amount a joint can move in certain directions. There are recommended exercises that help you get your range to where it should be.

Get stronger to give your joints better support. Even a little more strength makes a difference. A physical therapist or certified trainer can show you what moves to do and how to do them. If you have joint problems, avoid quick, repetitive movements.

It is normal to have some muscle aches after you exercise. But if you hurt for more than 48 hours, you may have overdone it. Don’t push so hard next time. Working through the pain can lead to injury or damage.

If you have RA joint pain, eating fish could help. Fatty cold-water types like salmon and mackerel are good sources of omega-3 fatty acids, which help keep joints healthy. They also lower inflammation, which causes joint pain and tenderness in people with RA. If you don’t like fish, try fish oil capsules instead.

Calcium and vitamin D can help. Dairy products are the best sources of calcium, but other options are green, leafy vegetables like broccoli and kale. If you don’t get enough calcium from food, ask your doctor about supplements.

Be conscious of your posture: Stand and sit up straight to protect joints from your neck down to your knees. A walk can improve your posture, too. The faster you go, the harder your muscles work to keep you upright. Swimming can also help.

Take care of your joints when you lift and carry. Hang bags on your arms instead of your hands. That lets your bigger muscles and joints support the weight.

Learn to use ice: Ice is a natural pain reliever. It numbs the ache and eases swelling. If you have a sore joint, apply a cold pack or ice wrapped in a towel. Leave it on for up to 20 minutes at a time. You can also try a bag of frozen vegetables wrapped in a towel. Never put ice right on your skin.

