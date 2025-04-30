How Nigeria can create prosperity that’ll last —Makinde

•Appreciates Tinubu’s wife for ICT centre in Ibadan

Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, has said that Nigeria must look beyond crude oil to create lasting prosperity.

He also noted that Nigerian leaders must look after the people, invest more on education and entrepreneurship so that the country could grow in the direction that the world is going.

The governor stated this on Tuesday, while speaking at the commissioning/handover of the IT Community Centre donated to the Oladipo Alayande School of Science, Oke-Bola, Ibadan, by the wife of the president, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Governor Makinde, who appreciated the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and National Chairman of the Renewed Hope Initiative as well as the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for building the Centre in Oyo State, said Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence remained the roads to the future.

He promised that the Oyo State Government would take full advantage of the facility.

He said: “My message is quite simple; I have heard people talk about how Nigeria does not have any business with poverty and I have asked them why. Their answers were always that we have natural resources; we have oil and solid minerals. I have always pointed out that natural resources alone cannot bring economic prosperity; there must be entrepreneurship and education.

“There must also be opportunities to grow based on where the world is going. About 50 years ago, if you had coal, you would be considered a rich country, because of the industrial revolution at that time. They were using coal to power railways and all sorts of things; there were coal power plants. But if you have coal today, it is a forgotten wealth literally.

“Today, we have oil but in some years to come, people will also forget oil. For us to create the kind of prosperity that will last, we must definitely look after our people; Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence are the roads to the future and I am glad that under the Renewed Hope Initiative, you have brought this to Oyo State.”

Also speaking, Wife of the Oyo State Governor, Mrs. Tamunominini Makinde, appreciated Mrs Tinubu for donating the IT Centre named after former Minister of Industry, Chief Mrs Onikepo Akande.

In her speech, Mrs Tinubu noted that the IT Community Centre would give women and girls the knowledge that would help them with skills needed to empower communities, break traditional barriers and give them access to new opportunities.

She noted that while the one commissioned was the third, about 10 others are ongoing across the country, saying: “This Centre we are commissioning today is the third one. By the grace of God, the fourth, which is located in Benue State, would be ready for commissioning soon.

“Our programme is not political. We do the work because we are all Nigerians. And like I do say, ‘positions would come and go,’ but they will ask you what you have done for your people. So, all our programmes are people-centred. We are not biased and we are not favouring one party over the other.

“Ten additional digital economy centres are ongoing and would be ready for commissioning soon. The knowledge of ICT serves as a significant tool for empowering communities, especially women, enabling them to break traditional barriers and access new opportunities.

“By equipping themselves with ICT skills, women and girls can enhance their educational prospects, participate in the global economy and support their families.

“Today’s commissioning presents us with another opportunity to further expand digital access to our citizens by providing the communities with the resources they require to develop ICT Skills.

“I urge members of this community to take full ownership of this Centre. The success of the centre depends on your active participation and utilisation of the resources available.”

Speaking at a meeting between the First Lady and traditional rulers earlier, Governor Makinde said that the royal fathers are part of the governance structure in Oyo State and that whatever they tell the First Lady would be credible and should be worked on for improved security in the country.

The event also involved the distribution of food items to vulnerable groups in Oyo State under the Renewed Hope Initiative’s Food Outreach Scheme.

