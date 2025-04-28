Declare ODMs public health emergency, Pharmacists tell govs

Pharmacists under the platform of the Pharmacists Affairs Group have advised the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF) to declare the Open Drug Market a public health emergency.

The group also advised the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Bill.

The group noted that these measures are necessary in order to safeguard the health of citizens.

These declarations were made via a communiqué issued at the end of the April 2025 edition of the Point Blank Dialogue, a platform for crucial discussions on Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The virtual event, held via Zoom, gathered stakeholders from regulatory bodies, pharmaceutical distributors, policymakers, academia, and healthcare professionals to address the impact of Open Drug Markets (ODMs) on Nigeria’s pharmaceutical supply chain.

The event, titled “Circumventing the Impact of Open Drug Markets on Nigeria’s Pharmaceutical Supply Chain,” saw expert speakers outline the devastating effects of unregulated drug markets on public health, with calls for urgent reforms.

Some of the speakers at the event included Pharm Anthony Bola Oyawole, FPSN, Past Chairman of PSN Lagos State, and CEO of Barod Associates Ltd; Pharm Ogheneochuko Omaruaye, FPSN, Chairman of the Pharmaceutical Wholesalers and Distributors Association of Nigeria (PWDAN), and CEO of New Heights Pharmaceuticals Ltd; and Pharm Ibrahim Babashehu Ahmed, FPSN, Registrar of the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN).

The experts who spoke at the conference noted several critical issues that need urgent attention.

They decried the rise of open drug markets in the country.

They then advised the NGF to declare them a public health emergency.

They also urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Bill.

“Key findings. Experts noted several critical issues that need urgent attention. The rise of open drug markets: PPMVs, initially created to address pharmaceutical gaps in underserved areas, have unintentionally contributed to the proliferation of ODMs in Nigeria.

“Regulatory oversight over PPMVs has been historically inadequate, leading to the unchecked spread of substandard drugs. ODMs cost Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry over ₦200 billion annually in lost revenue due to illicit sales.

“Research has shown that ODMs are responsible for a significant percentage of counterfeit drugs in the market, endangering public health. The closure of the Sabon-Geri Open Drug Market in Kano by the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN) and NAFDAC serves as a model for successful interventions.

“Resolutions and calls to action. During the dialogue, participants resolved to take the following actions. Close open drug markets: Fast-track the establishment of Coordinated Wholesale Centres (CWCs) in key states and intensify enforcement against non-compliant markets.

“Strengthen Supply Chains: Prioritise local manufacturing and establish a blockchain-based tracking system to safeguard the integrity of Nigeria’s pharmaceutical supply chain.

“Launch a national #DrugSafetyNG campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of unregulated drug markets. Legislative Advocacy: Call for the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to declare ODMs a public health emergency and expedite the passage of the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Bill.

“Participants committed to reconvening in October 2025 to assess the progress made in tackling ODMs and improving Nigeria’s pharmaceutical supply chain. Additionally, a six-month progress report will be published, detailing efforts on CWC establishment, the closure of illegal markets, and supply chain reforms.

About the Pharmacists Affairs Group. The Pharmacists Affairs Group is dedicated to improving the pharmaceutical sector in Nigeria, focusing on regulatory reforms, public health advocacy, and collaboration with national and international stakeholders.

