Kebbi gov reinstates suspended commissioner

The governor of Kebbi State, Comrade Dr Nasir Idris, has directed the immediate reinstatement of the Commissioner for Animal Health, Husbandry and Fisheries, Alhaji Kabir Usman Alaramma, to his position.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed Birnin Kebbi, disclosed this shortly after the State Executive Council meeting presided over by Governor Idris at the Council Chamber of the Government House, Birnin Kebbi.

According to the Information Commissioner, the reinstatement of the suspended commissioner takes immediate effect.

He said the directive formally lifted the suspension previously imposed on Alaramma.

“Consequently, he has been reinstated to his position and is hereby directed to resume his official duties with immediate effect,” the commissioner said.

The reinstatement comes as the Kebbi State Government reiterates its commitment to effective governance, administrative responsibility and continued engagement with stakeholders across the state.