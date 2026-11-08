2027: Kebbi governor inaugurates APC campaign council

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, on Sunday inaugurated the state APC Campaign Council, headed by former governor and Nigeria’s Ambassador to Turkey, Saidu Usman Dakingari, ahead of the campaign exercise scheduled to commence next week.

Idris charged members of the council to ensure the election of President Bola Tinubu, himself, senators, members of the House of Representatives and members of the State House of Assembly in next year’s general election.

According to Governor Idris, securing APC victories at all levels was not a matter of choice, considering the large number of Federal Government projects and the numerous dividends of democracy spread across the state.

He attributed the successes recorded to the support and cooperation he received from former governors and National Assembly members, who stood behind him in the struggle to secure federal projects for the state.

In his response, the Director-General of the Campaign Council, Ambassador Saidu Usman Dakingari, promised to justify the confidence reposed in the council and replicate the victory recorded in the 2023 elections, which ushered President Tinubu and Governor Idris into office.

He urged APC supporters to turn out en masse to collect their voter cards, describing the cards as essential tools for realising their ambition of recording another victory in 2027 and frustrating those wishing the APC failure.