Kogi East gets education boost as Ododo inspects Idah technical school

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, has assured that his administration will continue to invest in the education sector through the provision of modern learning facilities and the remodelling of existing schools to create a more conducive environment for effective teaching and learning.

Governor Ododo gave the assurance during an inspection of the ongoing remodelling work at Government Technical Secondary School, Idah, in Kogi East Senatorial District, on Monday.

He said the remodelling of Government Technical School, Idah, is the fourth school to benefit from the state government’s school remodelling initiative.

The other three projects, located in Lokoja, Nagazi and Oke Ibukun, have been completed and commissioned, reflecting the administration’s efforts to extend educational infrastructure improvements to different parts of the state.

He appreciated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support, noting that the Federal Government’s commitment to national development was contributing to the realisation of development projects across the state.

Governor Ododo said, “We are here in Idah to inspect the ongoing remodelling of Government Technical School, Idah. This is just one of the many projects ongoing in Kogi East and across the state.”

He dismissed claims circulating on social media that his administration was not executing meaningful projects in Kogi East, describing such comments as misleading and politically motivated.

According to him, those questioning the government’s commitment to the eastern part of the state should visit the area and assess the ongoing projects rather than rely on what he described as social media propaganda.

“This is not AI-generated; this is a real project on ground. The entire world has been made to believe that we are not doing anything in Kogi East, but this is just one out of the many projects we are executing. I want to speak frankly to social media noise-makers and the opposition. They should come down to Kogi East and verify these projects for themselves,” he said.

The Governor also recalled that his administration had just flagged off the construction of the 37-kilometre Idah–Ibaji Road, describing it as another strategic intervention aimed at opening up communities, improving connectivity and stimulating economic activities in the area.

Governor Ododo further highlighted the historical significance of Government Technical Secondary School, Idah, noting that the late former Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, was an alumnus of the institution.

He said the decision to remodel the school was also a way of giving attention to an important educational institution that had contributed to the development of prominent personalities and the state at large.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to expand access to quality education through the rehabilitation of existing schools, provision of modern facilities and creation of better learning conditions for teachers and students.

He maintained that education remained a critical pillar of sustainable development, stressing that his government would not relent in its efforts to reposition the sector for improved academic and technical outcomes.