Katsina school attack: UNICEF condemns kidnap, demands immediate release of students

UNICEF has condemned in the strongest possible terms what it described as a brutal attack on the students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, calling for the immediate and unconditional release of all children and their safe return to their families.

The condemnation was contained in a statement by UNICEF Regional Director for West and Central Africa, Marie-Pierre Poirier, on school attack in north-western Nigeria.

The statement made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Sunday reads, “On Friday evening, armed men attacked the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, North-West Nigeria. According to unconfirmed reports, hundreds of students are still unaccounted for.”

It further contained that, “UNICEF is deeply concerned about these acts of violence. Attacks on schools are a violation of children’s rights and international humanitarian law. This is a grim reminder that abductions of children and widespread grave violations of children’s rights continue to take place in northern Nigeria.”

UNICEF also stated that, “Children should feel safe at home, in schools and in their playgrounds at all times. We stand with the families of the missing children and the community affected by this horrifying incident.”

Marie-Pierre Poirier concluded in the statement that, “We acknowledge the efforts by the Government of Nigeria in undertaking all efforts for the safe return of the missing children.”

UNICEF, therefore, urged the security operatives to join efforts in ensuring that all the kidnapped school children were rescued safe and in perfect condition while children across the country should be able protected adequately in and off school.

It will be recalled that late last Friday, unknown gunmen attacked the Science Secondary school, Kankara in Katsina state and Abducted about 600 students out of which number, 200 have been rescued.

The incident happened the day President Muhammadu Buhari arrived his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Katsina school attack: UNICEF condemns kidnap, demands immediate release of students