Gbajabiamila applauds ongoing reconstruction of 18.3km Epe-Ketu-Itoikin road

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, on Sunday, expressed satisfaction over the level of work done so far on the ongoing reconstruction of 18.3km Epe-Ketu-Itoikin road as part of his Federal Constituency projects.

The Speaker stated this via his official Twitter handle: @femigbaja.

The Speaker who underscored the urgent need to fix the 18.3km deteriorated road, observed that the road connects several rural communities to other parts of the country.

He said: “Having received communications from Rep Wale Raji, stakeholders and our constituents on the urgent need to address the deteriorating state of the18.3km Epe – Ketu – Itoikin Road, Lagos – a federal road connecting several rural communities to other parts of Lagos and other States of the Federation.

“I adopted the road as a federal constituency project in our dear State given the contributory value of this road to the ongoing Eleko – Ibeju Lekki -Epe T junction project embarked on by @jidesanwoolu.

“This project has commenced and I am impressed with the progress of work,” the Speaker said.

