Katsina State government has waived the Right of Way (RoW) charges expected to be paid by telecommunications firms before laying their optic fibre in any part of the state.

Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dikko Radda, Mr Ibrahim Kaula, who made the disclosure in a statement recently, said that the move was geared towards wooing telecoms investors to the state.

He said that was sequel to the signing of an Executive Order titled, “Right of Way (RoW) charges Regulation Order 2023,” by the governor last week.

The order was promulgated in exercise of the powers conferred on the governor by Section (5)2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“This order may be cited as the Right of Way (RoW) charges (Regulation) Order and shall be deemed to come into effect on Dec. 8, 2023.

“From the commencement of the Order, charges on Right of Way (RoW) throughout the State shall be free of charge per linear metre” he said.

Kaula explained that the RoW charge was the levy paid to state governments for the laying of optic fibre by telecoms operators.

According to him, “normally, the RoW charge fixed by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), is N145 let linear meter.”

He pointed out that other states charged even above that amount, but Governor Radda’s latest Order had now made it free in Katsina State.

“I have no doubt that the move will soon attract investments for Katsina, especially in the areas of ICT and internet development,” Kaula stressed.

