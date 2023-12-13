ENACT Innovation Hub, Ajase-Ipo, Kwara State, has graduated participants in Product Development training.

It shortlisted 70 candidates out of the hundreds that registered, 45 participants attended the class, but only 38 participants met the graduation requirements. The Hub, which is a community development effort aimed at helping youths across the Kwara South senatorial district leverage digital opportunities, has consistently supported different digital programs and courses.

The programme kicked off at ENACT Innovation, Ajase Ipo, Irepodun Local Government, Kwara State recently and came to an end last week.

The training programme adopted the hybrid training model, which allowed participants to join virtually and attend physical classes.

ENACT Innovation hub, which is the brainchild of Mr Nurudeen Adeyemi Balogun was commissioned in 2021 by the governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and has trained over 500 youths in at least eight training batches.

With an engaging physical class sessions, participants delved into the foundational aspects of product development and its fundamental principles. Case studies were also adopted with a key focus on the localisation of concepts through the adoption of local products and strategies that business owners or participants can leverage.

Digprom International; the training experts, who are technical partners of the hub, effectively used the well-structured and standardised curriculum that they had developed to equip participants with the knowledge and attributes necessary to get things done.

Speaking at the event, representative of ENACT Innovation Hub encouraged the participants to domicile the knowledge in their respective communities and to continue to build on the training they had acquired.

The participants also received a seed token courtesy of the Founder, Mr Adeyemi, which is to cover the cost of transportation and data for the participants.

The participants expressed their appreciation to the team and prayed for the team behind the hub.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…