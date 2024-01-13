Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed deep sorrow and heartfelt condolences over the demise of the National President of Yamaltu Development Forum, Alhaji Ali Baba Mohammed who died Thursday in Gombe.

The Governor who led a delegation on a condolence visit to the residence of the late helmsman of Nyimati forum worldwide, described the deceased as an exemplary community leader and patriot whose elderly advisory role will be greatly missed.

According to him, “Elderly advice plays a vital role in every community setting, and Alhaji Ali Baba Mohammed was one of the respected elders we had here in Gombe State and sadly we lost him.

“He was like a brother to me too, I always ran to him for advice anytime the need arose and his guidance impacted significantly in my life and activities.

“On behalf of the Government and entire good people of Gombe State, I wish to extend our deepest condolences to his immediate family, the Yamaltu emirate and the entire Tera at home and diaspora as they grapple with this profound loss.”

The Governor prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the late Santurakin Yamaltu Aljannat Firdaus and give those he left behind the fortitude to bear the weight of this sorrow.

He was accompanied on the condolence visit by the Deputy Governor, Dr Mannasah Daniel Jatau, Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo, SSG Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, Commissioners among other officials.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE