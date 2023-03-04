By: Kola Oyelere, Kano

A cross-section of residents in Kano, though, commended the Supreme court on ruling that the N500 and N1000 currency denominations are still a legal tender

However, as of the time of filling this report, members of the public in the ancient city of Kano were yet to be collecting in the transaction of businesses

According to an investigation conducted around some places, especially in major markets in the state capital, people were been sceptical about collecting in buying goods or rendering services

Malam Muhammad Ibrahim, selling food items at Yakrwa, while interviewed on his reaction to. The pronouncement to the Supreme judgment on the legal tender of the N500/N1000, however, said it was a welcome development

He then added that he has not started collecting it from his customers, saying that he would wait till on Monday to hear what the CBN would say on the matter

.

Also, Hajia Zenab Jimoh, at the same market selling tomatoes and pepper, said, we have heard that the money is legal tender, but Mr President has not spoken on it, whether he would abide by that judgement or not

As far as am concerned, I will not collect the money until Monday, when we were expecting President Muhammadu Buhari might have made his pronouncement on the matter

While speaking on the next election, Mr Joel Victor, who lives in Hotoro, said ” I will,still.go out and cast my vote on Saturday “

Also, Memuna Yakubu said, “It is my civic responsibility to vote, and I will not hesitate not to vote. I must come out and cast my vote