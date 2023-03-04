Hakeem Gbadamosi-Akure

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State and chairman of Yoruba Ronu Group, Prince Diran Iyantan, has described the victory of Nigeria’s president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a triumph for the common people of the country.

Iyantan, who stated this in his congratulatory message to Tinubu on behalf of the group, expressed optimism that the Tinubu’s choice would turn around the nation’s

socio-economic activities positively

He urged the president-elect to extend hands of fellowship to other candidates who participated in the election and join hands in developing the nation.

Iyantan said, “Tinubu is an idea whose time has come, a testimony to how his presidential victory was fought and won through thick and thin amidst painful reforms that triggered hatred of the ruling party he belongs with the reports of widespread apathy amongst the electorate.

“Despite all these hurting government policies, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu still came out victorious in an election keenly contested that some people gave him a little path to victory.

“Your victory at the presidential election has filled me with immense joy. I take this opportunity to congratulate you on your well-deserved success.

“You must be highly contented with this position as someone from a poor background fought the odds to lead the most populous black nation on earth with the largest economy in Africa. You have undoubtedly worked very hard to achieve it.

“Asiwaju Tinubu, the Jagaban of Borgu, please accept my warm congratulations on your victory and my best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high office.

“As you embark upon your new responsibilities, I wish to assure you on behalf of Yoruba Ronu of the continued friendship and sympathetic interest of the members and people of the southwest,” Iyantan said.

“As the first group in Nigeria to endorse your presidential ambition immediately after you declared to run, you’re now our project to protect and guide you through a successful tenure.





“We look forward to working with you not only to develop closer relationships but also to concert our efforts in the cause of peace and the brotherhood of all peoples of Yoruba extractions worldwide.

“As a group fighting for the cause of our people, we are very passionate about anything and everything that will promote the Yoruba race and her people.

“Once more, congratulation on your well-deserved promotion! It’s terrific to see that your hard work and perseverance have paid off. Without a doubt, Nigerians will benefit from your wisdom and administrative experience acquired over time in the private and public sectors.