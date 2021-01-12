Kano police arrests 23 phone snatchers, others

The Kano State Police Command has arrested no fewer than 23 suspected mobile phone snatchers who specialise in terrorising residents of Sharada, Sauna and Sabon Gari Quarters of Kano Metropolis.

This was just as the command said the police detectives have also arrested 19-year-old Umar Isa of Kankia local government area, Katsina State for defrauding Auwalu Abdulmalik and Buhari Yusuf the sum of N353,000.

He said the suspect has also threatened to kidnap daughters of his victims if they fail to send him more money.

According to a statement signed by the command spokesperson, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, a copy of which was made available to pressmen in Kano on Tuesday said the operation followed series of complaints lodged by residents of the affected areas.

DSP Haruna gave the names of arrested suspects as Nura Muhammad (18), Yusuf Dayyabu (20), Nura Danladi (20), Abdulkarim Abubakar (18), Imrana Salisu (19) and Friday Andrew ( 20).

He also disclosed tha other suspects are Mustapha Dahiru (18), Ibrahim Salisu (22), Najib Ibrahim (28), Dahiru Abdullahi (20), Ya’u Abdullahi (20) and Yusuf Sadiq (18).

His words: “Based on reports from residents of Sharada, Sauna and Sabon Gari Quarters of Kano Metropolis that Mobile Phone Snatching/Robbery Syndicate relocated to these areas, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Habu A. Sani, psc, raised and instructed a team of operation Puff Adder, led by SP Bashir Musa Gwadabe, to arrest the perpetrators.

“All the suspects confessed being part of robbery and phone snatching syndicates. All of them were arrested in possession of dangerous weapons. The suspects also confessed being addicts of intoxicating drugs.”

DSP Haruna further disclosed that the operation has also led to arrest of some notable drug dealers with exhibits.

He identified them as Umar Sharif (25) arrested with 137 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be lndian hemp, Gambo Idris (40) with 97 wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, Ghali Alhassan (25) with 11 bags of Exol tablets and 7 sachets of Diazepam and Barau Umar (20) with 6 satchets of Diazepam.

The suspects according to Mr Haruna confessed they sell intoxicants to thugs (‘Yan Daba).

The police image-maker said police operatives have also arrested six suspects accused with stealing a Samsung Galaxy phone and used the SIM card of the stolen handset and withdrew money from phone owner’s account.

The command spokesman, however, said all suspects will be charged to court after thorough investigation.

