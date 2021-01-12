Federal University Lokoja SSANU members protest in Kogi

Members of the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU), Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Kogi State, on Tuesday, embarked on a peaceful protest, to herald a three-day warning strike notice issued to the Federal Goverment (FG).

The staff who arrived on the campus at about 8 am took over the gates and other areas of the Adankolo campus of the institution.

SSANU (FUL) in a statement signed by the chairman, SSANU/Joint Action Committee, Uche Onyedi, threatened complete shutdown of the university in the event of failure by the government to implement the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) entered into by the parties.

It read: “Gentlemen of the press, you recall that the JAC of NASU and SSANU had a 14-day warning strike which started from midnight of 4th of October and ended on 12 midnight 18th of October, 2020.

“As a result of the warning strike by NASU/SSANU, an eight-point MoU was signed by JAC of SSANU and NASU on one hand, other stakeholders of the Federal Goverment on the other hand, at the instance of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment, Abuja, on the 20th of October, 2020, in which a committee was constituted to look at our demands with a view to mapping out ways of solving them.

“Very unfortunately, the Federal Goverment reneged on its promises to implement the agreements contained in the MoU.

“You are aware that there are glaring inconsistencies in the IPPIS payment platform, non-payment of allowances, non-payment of arrears of minimum wage consequential adjustments, delay in renegotiation of the 2009 agreements, very poor funding of state-owned universities, lack of visitation panels to universities for a very long time, non-payment of retirement benefits.

“We are asking the Federal Goverment to as a matter of urgency implement the MoU now, to avoid closing down the university for another year.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…