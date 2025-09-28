Latest NewsMetro

Kano pilgrims board fixes N8.24m as 2026 Hajj fare

Kola Oyelere
2026 Hajj

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board (KSPWB) has announced the approved amount of ₦8,244,813.67 for the 2026 Hajj fare.

However, the Director General (DG) of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Lamin Rabi’u Danbappa, confirmed that this fare applies to all intending pilgrims from Kano State.

Alhaji Lamin Rabi’u disclosed that those who have already deposited ₦8.5 million will receive a refund of ₦255,186.33 once they submit a written request to the Board.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Sulaiman Dederi, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Kano.

The DG further stated that intending pilgrims making fresh payments are required to pay the full amount of ₦8,244,813.67.

He also announced that the deadline for payment is 31 December 2025, in line with NAHCON’s directive.

He then called on all intending pilgrims to ensure they complete their payments before the deadline in order to secure their Hajj slots.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

WATCH TOP VIDEOS FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE TV

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article World's tallest bridge China unveils world’s tallest bridge in Guizhou, cuts travel time
Next Article Niger Gov Bago Niger govt to deploy AI for agriculture, healthcare reforms

Frontpage Today

Welcome

Install
×
PWA Add to Home Icon

Install this Tribune Online on your iPhone PWA Add to Home Banner and then Add to Home Screen

×