Kano pilgrims board fixes N8.24m as 2026 Hajj fare

The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board (KSPWB) has announced the approved amount of ₦8,244,813.67 for the 2026 Hajj fare.

However, the Director General (DG) of the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Alhaji Lamin Rabi’u Danbappa, confirmed that this fare applies to all intending pilgrims from Kano State.

Alhaji Lamin Rabi’u disclosed that those who have already deposited ₦8.5 million will receive a refund of ₦255,186.33 once they submit a written request to the Board.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Sulaiman Dederi, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Kano.

The DG further stated that intending pilgrims making fresh payments are required to pay the full amount of ₦8,244,813.67.

He also announced that the deadline for payment is 31 December 2025, in line with NAHCON’s directive.

He then called on all intending pilgrims to ensure they complete their payments before the deadline in order to secure their Hajj slots.

